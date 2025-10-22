Previous
Sunrise by kjarn
Sunrise

A quick snap I was going discard as I didn't like all the power lines/poles but the more I looked at it the more I liked it, looks like a cable car
22nd October 2025

Kate A 🇦🇺

@kjarn
Mags ace
Gorgeous golden sky!
October 22nd, 2025  
Kathy ace
Utility lines are everywhere. Sometimes they aren't as distracting as first thought. I lie the rays of light from the top and bottom of the big cloud.
October 22nd, 2025  
