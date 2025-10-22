Sign up
Previous
295 / 365
Sunrise
A quick snap I was going discard as I didn't like all the power lines/poles but the more I looked at it the more I liked it, looks like a cable car
22nd October 2025
22nd Oct 25
2
0
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
sky
sunrise
Mags
ace
Gorgeous golden sky!
October 22nd, 2025
Kathy
ace
Utility lines are everywhere. Sometimes they aren't as distracting as first thought. I lie the rays of light from the top and bottom of the big cloud.
October 22nd, 2025
