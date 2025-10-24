Sign up
Previous
297 / 365
House
Such a gorgeous house I spotted on a walk
24th October 2025
24th Oct 25
7
0
Kate A 🇦🇺
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Views
7
Comments
7
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
11th October 2025 12:20pm
Tags
pink
house
Babs
ace
I bet it cost a bob or two
October 24th, 2025
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@onewing
Especially being in Rose Bay
October 24th, 2025
Babs
ace
@kjarn
Probably out of my league then. Maybe we could club together and buy it
October 24th, 2025
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@onewing
I think we would need a large handful of people to join us 😂
October 24th, 2025
Babs
ace
@kjarn
I am sure
@casablanca
would join in
October 24th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@onewing
I'm in! The colour looks like raspberry ripple ice cream and anything that reminds me of food has to be good!
October 24th, 2025
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@casablanca
You are funny
October 24th, 2025
