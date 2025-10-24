Previous
House by kjarn
297 / 365

House

Such a gorgeous house I spotted on a walk
24th October 2025 24th Oct 25

Kate A 🇦🇺

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
81% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
I bet it cost a bob or two
October 24th, 2025  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
@onewing Especially being in Rose Bay
October 24th, 2025  
Babs ace
@kjarn Probably out of my league then. Maybe we could club together and buy it
October 24th, 2025  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
@onewing I think we would need a large handful of people to join us 😂
October 24th, 2025  
Babs ace
@kjarn I am sure @casablanca would join in
October 24th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
@onewing I'm in! The colour looks like raspberry ripple ice cream and anything that reminds me of food has to be good!
October 24th, 2025  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
@casablanca You are funny
October 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact