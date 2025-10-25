Sign up
Previous
298 / 365
Fishing
He's out enjoying the harbour
25th October 2025
25th Oct 25
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5557
photos
126
followers
121
following
81% complete
291
292
293
294
295
296
297
298
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
11th October 2025 11:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fishing
,
harbour
,
sydney harbour
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture with the skyline in the background.
October 25th, 2025
