Previous
299 / 365
Alpinia Zerumbet
Otherwise known as Shell Ginger
26th October 2025
26th Oct 25
5
1
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5558
photos
126
followers
121
following
81% complete
292
293
294
295
296
297
298
299
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
11th October 2025 11:32am
Privacy
Public
Tags
flower
,
pink
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of these beautiful blooms, lovely light too.
October 26th, 2025
Valerie Chesney
ace
I do like this shell ginger in particular Kate!
Beautiful capture,, Fav..
October 26th, 2025
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@happysnaps
Thank you for the fav Valerie
October 26th, 2025
Wylie
ace
lovely
October 26th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Not familiar with this ginger. Very pretty.
October 26th, 2025
