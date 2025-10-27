Sign up
Previous
300 / 365
Sculptures on a rock
Part of this years Sculpture by the Sea
27th October 2025
27th Oct 25
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5559
photos
126
followers
121
following
82% complete
View this month »
293
294
295
296
297
298
299
300
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
19th October 2025 8:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rock
,
sculptures
,
sculpture by the sea
