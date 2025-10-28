Sign up
301 / 365
Waterlilies by Moonlight
My latest completed jigsaw. I found this one a bit difficult and was disappointed that there was a piece missing
28th October 2025
28th Oct 25
1
0
Kate A 🇦🇺
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5560
photos
126
followers
121
following
82% complete
294
295
296
297
298
299
300
301
4
1
2025
iPhone 14 Pro Max
22nd October 2025 11:06am
View Info
View All
Public
View
jigsaw
,
waterlilies by moonlight
,
cross & glory
,
first jigsaw with a piece missing
Mags
A very pretty puzzle!
October 28th, 2025
