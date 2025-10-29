Previous
Woman on a Pole by kjarn
302 / 365

Woman on a Pole

Another exhibit at this years Sculpture by the Sea
29th October 2025 29th Oct 25

Kate A 🇦🇺

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Babs ace
Wow pole dancing for seniors.
October 29th, 2025  
