Lizard on a Rock by kjarn
Lizard on a Rock

Another exhibit at this years Sculpture by the Sea
31st October 2025 31st Oct 25

Kate A 🇦🇺

Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
John Falconer ace
Lovely Kate. I’m off to the exhibition in a couple of hours!!!
October 31st, 2025  
Allison Williams ace
Love the setting!
October 31st, 2025  
Annie D ace
I love it - great composition to show it off :)
October 31st, 2025  
Babs ace
I like this one, one of the more sensible sculptures.
October 31st, 2025  
