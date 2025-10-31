Sign up
Previous
304 / 365
Lizard on a Rock
Another exhibit at this years Sculpture by the Sea
31st October 2025
31st Oct 25
4
0
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5563
photos
126
followers
121
following
83% complete
View this month »
297
298
299
300
301
302
303
304
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
19th October 2025 8:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
,
rock
,
sculpture
,
lizard
,
sculpture by the sea
John Falconer
ace
Lovely Kate. I’m off to the exhibition in a couple of hours!!!
October 31st, 2025
Allison Williams
ace
Love the setting!
October 31st, 2025
Annie D
ace
I love it - great composition to show it off :)
October 31st, 2025
Babs
ace
I like this one, one of the more sensible sculptures.
October 31st, 2025
