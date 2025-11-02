Previous
Beautiful Bougainvillea by kjarn
Beautiful Bougainvillea

This is growing profusely a couple of houses down the street
2nd November 2025 2nd Nov 25

Kate A 🇦🇺

@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Babs ace
Bougainvillea does look beautiful, but we had to take ours out as it grew like wildfire and damaged the latticework on our patio
November 2nd, 2025  
