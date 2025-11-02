Sign up
306 / 365
Beautiful Bougainvillea
This is growing profusely a couple of houses down the street
2nd November 2025
2nd Nov 25
1
1
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5565
photos
126
followers
121
following
83% complete
299
300
301
302
303
304
305
306
5
1
1
2025
iPhone 14 Pro Max
21st October 2025 3:37pm
Tags
flower
,
pink
,
bougainvillea
Babs
ace
Bougainvillea does look beautiful, but we had to take ours out as it grew like wildfire and damaged the latticework on our patio
November 2nd, 2025
