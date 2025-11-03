Previous
Old Man Emu by kjarn
307 / 365

Old Man Emu

This poor sole emu was in a council garden that I visited
3rd November 2025 3rd Nov 25

Kate A 🇦🇺

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
84% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact