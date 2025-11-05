Sign up
309 / 365
Ventilation Stack
There are three of these ventilation stacks sitting above a major underground road interchange in Rozelle
5th November 2025
5th Nov 25
Kate A 🇦🇺
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Tags
ventilation stack
