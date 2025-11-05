Previous
Ventilation Stack by kjarn
Ventilation Stack

There are three of these ventilation stacks sitting above a major underground road interchange in Rozelle
5th November 2025 5th Nov 25

Kate A 🇦🇺

@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
