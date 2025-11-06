Previous
Carpobrotus by kjarn
Carpobrotus

Or better known as Pigface, Ice Plant or Sour Fig. Lovely colour despite the name
6th November 2025 6th Nov 25

Kate A 🇦🇺

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Annie D ace
Lovely flower and edible too :)
November 6th, 2025  
