Previous
Favourite activities by kjarn
313 / 365

Favourite activities

My current read on my current puzzle and both posted on 365
9th November 2025 9th Nov 25

Kate A 🇦🇺

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
85% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
You are busy
November 9th, 2025  
Diana ace
That book sounds rather interesting and the puzzle so beautiful and colourful.
November 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact