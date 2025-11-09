Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
313 / 365
Favourite activities
My current read on my current puzzle and both posted on 365
9th November 2025
9th Nov 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5572
photos
126
followers
122
following
85% complete
View this month »
306
307
308
309
310
311
312
313
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
6th November 2025 12:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
book
,
puzzle
,
nov25words
,
favourite activities
Babs
ace
You are busy
November 9th, 2025
Diana
ace
That book sounds rather interesting and the puzzle so beautiful and colourful.
November 9th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close