316 / 365
Jacaranda
I love Jacaranda time, they are everywhere
12th November 2025
12th Nov 25
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
316
purple
flowers
spring
jacaranda
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
The color is amazing! Pretty shot.
November 12th, 2025
Diana
ace
How gorgeous, I love these wonderful trees too! I also love the railing of those balconies.
November 12th, 2025
