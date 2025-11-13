Previous
Great view for some by kjarn
317 / 365

Great view for some

If you can afford it
13th November 2025 13th Nov 25

Kate A 🇦🇺

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Wylie ace
great view of the coat hanger! Looks like a wedding happening shortly!
November 13th, 2025  
Diana ace
Oh wow, I had the same thought as Wylie! Well spotted and captured.
November 13th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Sooo wonderful to see… I like wylies comment about the coat hanger… made me smile … beautiful shot
November 13th, 2025  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
@pusspup Such a fabulous place for a wedding
November 13th, 2025  
