Previous
325 / 365
St Davids
St Davids Uniting Church in Haberfield, Sydney
21st November 2025
21st Nov 25
1
0
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5584
photos
126
followers
122
following
89% complete
318
319
320
321
322
323
324
325
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
8th November 2025 11:17am
Tags
church
,
cemetery
,
haberfield
John Falconer
ace
Nice framing of this image. Great shot.
November 21st, 2025
