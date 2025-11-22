Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
326 / 365
Springtime in Paris
My latest completed jigsaw
22nd November 2025
22nd Nov 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5585
photos
126
followers
122
following
89% complete
View this month »
319
320
321
322
323
324
325
326
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
9th November 2025 10:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jigsaw
,
cross & glory
,
springtime in paris
Diana
ace
Such a beautiful puzzle with all those flowers.
November 22nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close