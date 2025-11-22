Previous
Springtime in Paris by kjarn
326 / 365

Springtime in Paris

My latest completed jigsaw
22nd November 2025 22nd Nov 25

Kate A 🇦🇺

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
89% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a beautiful puzzle with all those flowers.
November 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact