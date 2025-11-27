Sign up
331 / 365
Up and up and up
This was a bit of a slog, the sky is cool though
27th November 2025
27th Nov 25
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
2025
iPhone 14 Pro Max
14th November 2025 11:55am
walk
,
clouds
,
hill
