Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
333 / 365
Train to Nowhere
I found these old train tracks in the bush
29th November 2025
29th Nov 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5592
photos
127
followers
122
following
91% complete
View this month »
326
327
328
329
330
331
332
333
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
14th November 2025 11:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bush
,
train tracks
Diana
ace
What a great find and capture, it sure looks old! What were you doing in the bush, Kate ;-)
November 29th, 2025
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I was going on a walk with one of my walking groups
November 29th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close