Train to Nowhere by kjarn
Train to Nowhere

I found these old train tracks in the bush
29th November 2025 29th Nov 25

Kate A 🇦🇺

ace
@kjarn
Diana ace
What a great find and capture, it sure looks old! What were you doing in the bush, Kate ;-)
November 29th, 2025  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
@ludwigsdiana I was going on a walk with one of my walking groups
November 29th, 2025  
