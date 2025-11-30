Sign up
334 / 365
Cocky
I had a chat to his fella on the way to the bus
30th November 2025
30th Nov 25
1
0
Kate A 🇦🇺
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5593
photos
127
followers
122
following
91% complete
Tags
cockatoo
,
cocky
Ann H. LeFevre
Oh how fun- it must have been a pleasant conversation!
November 30th, 2025
