Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
342 / 365
The Dunbar
The anchor from the wreck of the Dunbar in 1857
8th December 2025
8th Dec 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5601
photos
127
followers
122
following
93% complete
View this month »
335
336
337
338
339
340
341
342
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
19th November 2025 11:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ship
,
anchor
,
dunbar
,
sydney harbour
,
ship wreck
Mags
ace
Amazing old anchor. Great shot!
December 8th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Wow- a tribute to the lone survivor and a memory of the ship that sank.
December 8th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close