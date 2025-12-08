Previous
The Dunbar by kjarn
The Dunbar

The anchor from the wreck of the Dunbar in 1857
Kate A 🇦🇺

Mags ace
Amazing old anchor. Great shot!
December 8th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Wow- a tribute to the lone survivor and a memory of the ship that sank.
December 8th, 2025  
