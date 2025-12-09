Sign up
Tree
Such a pretty tree
9th December 2025
9th Dec 25
Kate A 🇦🇺
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
tree
pink
christmas tree
dec25words
Dorothy
Almost looks like feathers!
December 9th, 2025
