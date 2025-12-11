Sign up
Terrace Houses
I went on a tour of Susannah Place in the Rocks in Sydney, a terrace of four houses built in 1844
11th December 2025
11th Dec 25
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Tags
sydney
,
susannah place
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
1844- wow- that's impressive. It looks like it has held up really well over the years. Nice shot.
December 11th, 2025
Mags
ace
Very nice textures and perspective.
December 11th, 2025
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@marlboromaam
It's a lucky shot as I was holding the phone up over the fence
December 11th, 2025
