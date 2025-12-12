Previous
Old Fashioned shop by kjarn
Old Fashioned shop

I went on a tour of Susannah Place in the Rocks in Sydney, a terrace of four houses built in 1844. One of the houses has been turned into a shop selling goods from the day
Kate A 🇦🇺

Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
