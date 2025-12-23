Sign up
357 / 365
The beach and the bauble
Had to pick up a parcel from a beachside suburb today and found this Xmas tree just in the right spot
23rd December 2025
23rd Dec 25
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
97% complete
Photo Details
christmas
beach
xmas
christmas tree
bauble
JackieR
ace
What a clever composition
December 23rd, 2025
Kathy
ace
Is that a clear glass ball? How cool this photo is.
December 23rd, 2025
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@randystreat
it is a silver bauble on the tree
December 23rd, 2025
narayani
ace
Very clever shot
December 23rd, 2025
