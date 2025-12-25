Previous
Is that Santa by kjarn
Is that Santa

Spotted this hilarious Christmas decoration outside a house today
25th December 2025 25th Dec 25

Kate A 🇦🇺

Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Susan Wakely ace
Haha celebrating an alternative Christmas.
December 25th, 2025  
JackieR ace
That's festively scary
December 25th, 2025  
John Falconer ace
Yikes!
December 25th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Can't help thinking this is Santa by Día de los Muertos!!
December 25th, 2025  
