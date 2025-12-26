Previous
Christmas Night by kjarn
Christmas Night

St Mary's Cathedral lit up on Christmas Night
26th December 2025 26th Dec 25

Kate A 🇦🇺

@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
How wonderful that looks, no wonder there are so many people.
December 26th, 2025  
Beautiful!!!
December 26th, 2025  
@kwind Thank you for the fav Kim
December 26th, 2025  
