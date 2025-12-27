Sign up
Previous
361 / 365
Just Hanging Around
I spotted this guy hanging in a tree
27th December 2025
27th Dec 25
1
0
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
98% complete
Photo Details
Comments
1
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
25th December 2025 1:48pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
christmas
santa
Mags
ace
A lovely find! He's just delightful!
December 27th, 2025
