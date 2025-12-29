Previous
Jigsaw by kjarn
363 / 365

Jigsaw

I completed this advent calendar jigsaw over the month. It is pretty but frustrating only putting in 42 pieces each day
29th December 2025 29th Dec 25

Kate A 🇦🇺

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
99% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Oh wow! Great puzzle and looks like it was a challenge.
December 29th, 2025  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
@marlboromaam It was easy as there are only 42 pieces per day and each day comes in its own box
December 29th, 2025  
narayani ace
It’s very cute
December 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact