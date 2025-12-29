Sign up
363 / 365
Jigsaw
I completed this advent calendar jigsaw over the month. It is pretty but frustrating only putting in 42 pieces each day
29th December 2025
29th Dec 25
3
0
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5622
photos
130
followers
124
following
99% complete
356
357
358
359
360
361
362
363
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
26th December 2025 9:30am
Tags
jigsaw
,
advent calendar
Mags
ace
Oh wow! Great puzzle and looks like it was a challenge.
December 29th, 2025
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@marlboromaam
It was easy as there are only 42 pieces per day and each day comes in its own box
December 29th, 2025
narayani
ace
It’s very cute
December 29th, 2025
