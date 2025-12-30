Sign up
Previous
364 / 365
Ho ho ho
My son and I ran into Mr and Mrs Claus
30th December 2025
30th Dec 25
2
0
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5623
photos
130
followers
124
following
99% complete
357
358
359
360
361
362
363
364
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
25th December 2025 11:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
christmas
,
santa
,
my son and i
,
mr and mrs clause
narayani
ace
Cute!
December 30th, 2025
Mags
ace
A wonderful capture!
December 30th, 2025
