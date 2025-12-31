Sign up
Previous
365 / 365
Family
My eldest daughter, son-in-law and my four Aussie grandies
31st December 2025
31st Dec 25
1
0
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
5624
photos
130
followers
124
following
100% complete
358
359
360
361
362
363
364
365
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
27th December 2025 7:40pm
Tags
christmas
,
daughter
,
chelsea
,
grandchildren
,
amelia
,
joshua
,
zac
,
elijah
Mags
ace
A fabulous family portrait!
December 31st, 2025
