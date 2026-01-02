Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
2 / 365
Sydney Art Gallery
Checking out the interactive underground art playground
2nd January 2026
2nd Jan 26
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5626
photos
130
followers
124
following
0% complete
View this month »
1
2
Latest from all albums
360
361
362
363
364
365
1
2
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
2026
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
24th December 2025 2:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
art gallery
,
sydney
,
underground playground
narayani
ace
Was “how on earth” your contribution? 😄
January 2nd, 2026
Omabluebird
ace
Looks like so much fun.
January 2nd, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@narayani
I didn't get to contribute as all the children had the chalk unfortunately
January 2nd, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close