7 / 365
Village Orchard
My first jigsaw for 2026
7th January 2026
7th Jan 26
Kate A 🇦🇺
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Tags
jigsaw
,
eeboo
,
village orchard
narayani
Very pretty
January 7th, 2026
Mags
That's so lovely! Looks challenging.
January 7th, 2026
Shutterbug
Wow! Already done and dusted. Beautiful scene.
January 7th, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
@shutterbug49
I cheated a bit as I started it in 2025 😊
January 7th, 2026
Babs
I love this one
January 7th, 2026
