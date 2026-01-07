Previous
Village Orchard by kjarn
Village Orchard

My first jigsaw for 2026
7th January 2026 7th Jan 26

Kate A 🇦🇺

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
narayani ace
Very pretty
January 7th, 2026  
Mags ace
That's so lovely! Looks challenging.
January 7th, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
Wow! Already done and dusted. Beautiful scene.
January 7th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
@shutterbug49 I cheated a bit as I started it in 2025 😊
January 7th, 2026  
Babs ace
I love this one
January 7th, 2026  
