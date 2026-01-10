Sign up
10 / 365
Stinking Hot
It's 43C today so I need to protect my baby
10th January 2026
10th Jan 26
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
Photo Details
Tags
hot
,
umbrella
,
baby magnolia
Joan Robillard
ace
Hey, it's warm here today, 40F.
January 10th, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@joansmor
I cant image such cold temperatures.
January 10th, 2026
Mags
ace
Love the purple splash of color! Nicely done on both counts.
January 10th, 2026
narayani
ace
Good luck! My magnolia didn’t last our Perth summers.
January 10th, 2026
Lesley
ace
Wow! -1C here. Such a great idea to protect your plant.
January 10th, 2026
Babs
ace
I hope the umbrella works. It was 34 C at 10 am today and is getting warmer. I think it will be cooler here on the coast than where you are but I am already feeling 'hot sick' as my grandson used to say. I have stripped the bed and put the washing on the line and now I am pulling up the drawbridge, putting the air-conditioning on and hibernating for the rest of the day. Roll on the cool change
January 10th, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@onewing
It's 39C here right now and predicted to be 44C by 2pm. I was invited out for a birthday lunch but no thanks, all the blinds are shut, the air con is pumping and here I sit waiting for tomorrows cool change.
January 10th, 2026
