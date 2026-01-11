Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
11 / 365
Birthday dinner
Pumpkin, spinach and fetta risotto washed down wth a pina colada
11th January 2026
11th Jan 26
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5635
photos
130
followers
123
following
3% complete
View this month »
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Album
2026
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
9th January 2026 7:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dinner
,
birthday
,
risotto
,
pina colada
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Wow- that is one tasty celebration for your taste buds!
January 11th, 2026
Babs
ace
Looks delicious. I just spotted the photo you posted a couple of days ago on your birthday. sorry I missed it. Hope you had a lovely day. I am still not fully back on track yet, going very slow at the moment.
Hope it has cooled down where you are now. Only 22 here today, positively cold, ha ha. Still no rain though.
January 11th, 2026
Mags
ace
Looks so good! Hope it was a great birthday!
January 11th, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@onewing
I had a better day than I thought I would although it was terribly hot. Only 22 here too today, I was a bit chilly with the sliding door open 😂. We had an extremely light shower about an hour ago but no real rain.
January 11th, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@marlboromaam
It was delicious and yes I did thank you
January 11th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Hope it has cooled down where you are now. Only 22 here today, positively cold, ha ha. Still no rain though.