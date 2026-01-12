Sign up
Previous
12 / 365
Ron Mueck
Another one of the sculptures in the Ron Mueck exhibition.
12th January 2026
12th Jan 26
2
1
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
5636
photos
132
followers
125
following
3% complete
View this month »
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2026
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
24th December 2025 2:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
art
,
art gallery
,
sculptures
,
ron mueck
Diana
ace
Such a realistic-looking sculpture and scene, well captured, Kate.
January 12th, 2026
Valerie Chesney
ace
My goodness such a realistic sculpture!
January 12th, 2026
