Previous
Ron Mueck by kjarn
12 / 365

Ron Mueck

Another one of the sculptures in the Ron Mueck exhibition.
12th January 2026 12th Jan 26

Kate A 🇦🇺

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a realistic-looking sculpture and scene, well captured, Kate.
January 12th, 2026  
Valerie Chesney ace
My goodness such a realistic sculpture!
January 12th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact