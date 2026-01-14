Previous
Manly by kjarn
14 / 365

Manly

Many art gallery with Manly Cove out the window
14th January 2026 14th Jan 26

Kate A 🇦🇺

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Super cool b&w!
January 14th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
@marlboromaam Thank you for the fav Mags
January 14th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
that's a great pov and making the art into a leading line wow
January 14th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
@koalagardens Thank you for the fav
January 14th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact