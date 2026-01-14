Sign up
Previous
14 / 365
Manly
Many art gallery with Manly Cove out the window
14th January 2026
14th Jan 26
4
2
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
5638
photos
132
followers
125
following
3% complete
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
2026
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
29th November 2025 10:55am
Tags
art
,
art gallery
,
manly cove
Mags
ace
Super cool b&w!
January 14th, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@marlboromaam
Thank you for the fav Mags
January 14th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
that's a great pov and making the art into a leading line wow
January 14th, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@koalagardens
Thank you for the fav
January 14th, 2026
