Elijah by kjarn
Elijah

We spent the day together lunching and buying school shoes
15th January 2026 15th Jan 26

Kate A 🇦🇺

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Diana ace
Lovely shot, that sounds like you had a fun day.
January 15th, 2026  
