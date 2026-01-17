Previous
Amelia by kjarn
17 / 365

Amelia

We spent the day together lunching, checking out the pet shop, playing in the lego store, getting hair cut and buying school shoes
17th January 2026 17th Jan 26

Kate A 🇦🇺

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Call me Joe ace
❤️🥰❤️
January 17th, 2026  
Mags ace
Aww! So cute!
January 17th, 2026  
