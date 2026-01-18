Previous
Rain by kjarn
18 / 365

Rain

It was an extremely wet night
18th January 2026 18th Jan 26

Kate A 🇦🇺

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
narayani ace
Wow! Wish we could get some…
January 18th, 2026  
KarenD
Nice scene. Rain is good.
January 18th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
@karend I agree but not sure we needed a whole months worth to fall in one day
January 18th, 2026  
