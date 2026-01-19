Sign up
19 / 365
Seasons in Kyoto
This was a bit tricky in parts but I really enjoyed putting it together
19th January 2026
19th Jan 26
2
0
Kate A 🇦🇺
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5643
photos
132
followers
125
following
5% complete
View this month »
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
2026
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
17th January 2026 3:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jigsaw
,
eeboo
,
seasons in kyoto
Nada
Such a lovely puzzle
January 19th, 2026
Annie D
Fabulous!
January 19th, 2026
