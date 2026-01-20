Previous
Joshua by kjarn
Joshua

We spent the day together lunching, buying school shoes and watching the latest Avatar at the movies
20th January 2026 20th Jan 26

Kate A 🇦🇺

@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Casablanca 🇬🇧
He's maturing so fast! Sounds like a fun day together.
January 20th, 2026  
Valerie Chesney
Sounds a great day spent together!
January 20th, 2026  
narayani
Lovely portrait. Love how you’ve spent one on one time with them
January 20th, 2026  
Annie D
Fun times...great portrait
January 20th, 2026  
