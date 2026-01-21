Previous
Mirror by kjarn
21 / 365

Mirror

This mirror is outside the NSW art gallery, makes for an interesting perspective
21st January 2026 21st Jan 26

Kate A 🇦🇺

@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Dorothy ace
It certainly does! I thought that was the art gallery with a cafe in an awkward position. It took me a second to realise what it was even after reading you comment. I’m slow!
January 21st, 2026  
