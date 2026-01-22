Previous
Zac by kjarn
22 / 365

Zac

We spent the day together ten pin bowling, lunching and buying school shoes
22nd January 2026 22nd Jan 26

Kate A 🇦🇺

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Sounds wonderful, you seem to have exhausted Zac Kate ;-)
January 22nd, 2026  
Babs ace
Another busy day. They are all set for school now with new shoes
January 22nd, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
@ludwigsdiana He didn't want his photo taken
January 22nd, 2026  
KWind ace
He's got that teenage boy face which screams "don't take my photo!" My son still has it and he's 22. Haha.
January 22nd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact