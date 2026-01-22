Sign up
Previous
22 / 365
Zac
We spent the day together ten pin bowling, lunching and buying school shoes
22nd January 2026
22nd Jan 26
4
0
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
5646
photos
132
followers
125
following
6% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Album
2026
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
22nd January 2026 1:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
grandson
,
zac
Diana
ace
Sounds wonderful, you seem to have exhausted Zac Kate ;-)
January 22nd, 2026
Babs
ace
Another busy day. They are all set for school now with new shoes
January 22nd, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@ludwigsdiana
He didn't want his photo taken
January 22nd, 2026
KWind
ace
He's got that teenage boy face which screams "don't take my photo!" My son still has it and he's 22. Haha.
January 22nd, 2026
