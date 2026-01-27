Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
27 / 365
Spider
Amelia got her face painted at a local fete
27th January 2026
27th Jan 26
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5651
photos
132
followers
125
following
7% complete
View this month »
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
2026
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
26th January 2026 4:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
face
,
spider
,
granddaughter
,
amelia
,
‘
,
paint’
narayani
ace
That’s some excellent face painting! Cute earrings too 🦖
January 27th, 2026
Diana
ace
Beautifully painted, matches my spider theme ;-)
January 27th, 2026
Pam Knowler
ace
Clever painting but definitely not my choice of subject! 🤪🤪🤪
January 27th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
The artwork is excellent!
January 27th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close