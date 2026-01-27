Previous
Spider by kjarn
Spider

Amelia got her face painted at a local fete
27th January 2026 27th Jan 26

Kate A 🇦🇺

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
narayani ace
That’s some excellent face painting! Cute earrings too 🦖
January 27th, 2026  
Diana ace
Beautifully painted, matches my spider theme ;-)
January 27th, 2026  
Pam Knowler ace
Clever painting but definitely not my choice of subject! 🤪🤪🤪
January 27th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
The artwork is excellent!
January 27th, 2026  
