29 / 365
Gloves
Running out of photo opportunities and motivation so its word of the day to the rescue
29th January 2026
29th Jan 26
Kate A 🇦🇺
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
4
1
2026
iPhone 17 Pro Max
29th January 2026 12:35pm
Tags
gloves
,
jan26words
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Good one!
January 29th, 2026
