Parramatta Park by kjarn
30 / 365

Parramatta Park

Such a peaceful shot during my walk this morning. Very still water, a man quietly fishing, no people or cars
30th January 2026 30th Jan 26

Kate A 🇦🇺

@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
8% complete

Photo Details

Thom Mitchell ace
Great scene, Kate!
January 30th, 2026  
