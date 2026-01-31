Sign up
31 / 365
Nubian Village
Another completed jigsaw. I'm spending a lot of time at home due to the rotten weather and my social groups not starting back until next week
31st January 2026
31st Jan 26
1
0
Kate A 🇦🇺
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Tags
jigsaw
,
nubian village
,
pieces & peace
Mags
ace
Cool puzzle!
January 31st, 2026
