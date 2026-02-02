Previous
Back to school for 2026 by kjarn
33 / 365

Back to school for 2026

Thank goodness I don't have to do school runs as they are now at 4 different schools
2nd February 2026 2nd Feb 26

Kate A 🇦🇺

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
narayani ace
They all look happy to going to school. 4 schools would be a nightmare!!
February 3rd, 2026  
