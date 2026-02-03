Previous
Serenity by kjarn
34 / 365

Serenity

Today I started at a weekly cardio fit class and discovered I'm the most uncoordinated person in the world
3rd February 2026 3rd Feb 26

Kate A 🇦🇺

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
9% complete

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
February 4th, 2026  
Kathy ace
Interesting objects on the lawn. If your cardio class consists of "dance" moves, I can understand. It will come.
February 4th, 2026  
Renee Salamon ace
Nice PoV - I need such a class but can’t face it at the moment. I’m sure you’ll get the hang of it, just a matter of practice sometimes
February 4th, 2026  
