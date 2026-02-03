Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
34 / 365
Serenity
Today I started at a weekly cardio fit class and discovered I'm the most uncoordinated person in the world
3rd February 2026
3rd Feb 26
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5658
photos
132
followers
125
following
9% complete
View this month »
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
2026
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
2nd February 2026 11:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
park
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
February 4th, 2026
Kathy
ace
Interesting objects on the lawn. If your cardio class consists of "dance" moves, I can understand. It will come.
February 4th, 2026
Renee Salamon
ace
Nice PoV - I need such a class but can’t face it at the moment. I’m sure you’ll get the hang of it, just a matter of practice sometimes
February 4th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close